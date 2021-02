Giles (elbow) will not pitch this season under any circumstances, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Giles underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of September last year. If he winds up on the fastest end of the recovery timeline, he'd have at least an outside chance of making an appearance or two very late in the year, especially if the Mariners managed to make the playoffs. The team ruled that out Friday, with manager Scott Servais saying, "We will not let that happen."