Mariners manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Giles (finger) has yet to begin throwing off a mound, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Giles appears to be fully recovered from October 2020 Tommy John surgery at this point, but his Mariners and season debuts have been delayed to the right middle finger tendon injury he sustained in spring training. He was cleared to start a throwing program in late April, but at the stage, Giles is still focused on increasing his throwing distance and intensity off flat ground before advancing to mound work. The 31-year-old is likely at least a month away from returning from the 60-day injured list.