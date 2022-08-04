Giles (shoulder) logged a hold for High-A Everett in a win over Hillsboro on Tuesday, firing a perfect sixth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Giles was encouragingly sharp while getting through his one frame on 12 pitches, nine which found the strike zone. The oft-injured veteran right-hander was impressive over his first five appearances since 2020 earlier in the season before going on the injured list July 9, and he'll likely log multiple appearances at a couple of different affiliates before being deemed ready for activation.