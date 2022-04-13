Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that Giles (finger) is still about two weeks away from throwing, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Giles was fully healthy early in spring training after missing nearly two years due to Tommy John surgery, but he's been shut down due to a tendon strain in his middle finger. He's unlikely to be ready to throw until close to the end of the month and will need to go through a progression once he ultimately resumes throwing. It's not yet clear when Giles will be able to return to game action.