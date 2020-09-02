Graveman was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old landed on the injured list in early August and was eventually diagnosed with a benign bone tumor in his spine, but he never gave up hope about returning to the field this season. Graveman opened the season in the Mariners' starting rotation, but he'll shift to the bullpen since his neck apparently proved bothersome in longer outings.
