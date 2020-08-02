Graveman (0-2) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings in a loss versus the Athletics on Sunday.

Graveman put runners on the corners in the fifth inning, and manager Scott Servais inserted Anthony Misiewicz for relief duty. Misiewicz promptly gave up a three-run homer to Ramon Laureano, sticking Graveman with the loss to spoil an otherwise solid performance. While the 8.31 ERA and 1.62 WHIP are unsightly, the 29-year-old righty has struck out 10 batters in 8.2 innings this season. Graveman's next start is expected to come at home against the Rockies on Saturday.