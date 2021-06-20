Graveman gave up one run on one hit over one inning while striking out one and was charged with a blown save against the Rays on Saturday.

The right-hander was called upon in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead. He registered two quick outs before Brandon Lowe tagged him with a game-tying solo shot to send the contest into extra frames. The blown save was Graveman's first this season, and he has been very effective overall with a 1.31 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, five saves and four holds across 18 appearances.