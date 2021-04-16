Graveman threw a clean seventh inning while striking out one to earn the save in game one of the team's doubleheader Thursday against the Orioles.

Rafael Montero pitched the sixth inning in a setup role, with Graveman coming on to pitch in the final frame. He was effective in preserving the lead and didn't allow a baserunner. Graveman now has each of the team's last two saves -- the first coming after Montero blew an opportunity -- so it appears that he has at least a share of the closer role in Seattle.