Graveman is still awaiting the results of tests performed on his neck Monday, and the right-hander could miss his next scheduled start depending on the outcome, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Graveman powered through 4.2 innings versus the Athletics on Sunday despite the soreness he felt limiting the extension on his throwing motion and impacting his velocity. Manager Scott Servais conceded as much to reporters Monday, noting that Graveman, who'd displayed improvement on his power pitch during summer camp and in his first outing of the regular season, wasn't showing "the crispness to his stuff, or velocity" that he'd previously demonstrated. Seattle is already going with a six-man rotation as its standard, so if Graveman is forced to miss his next scheduled start Saturday against the Astros, they could simply cover his absence by utilizing a five-man group for the next turn.