Graveman's neck issues stem from a benign bone tumor in the C6 section of his cervical spine, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gravement expects to undergo surgery to correct the problem at some point, but given that the tumor is benign and that pitching doesn't make it worse, he intends to play through the discomfort it causes for now. He remains on the injured list for now but continues to throw, so it's certainly possible that he'll be back on a big-league mound before too long.
