Graveman was able to go as high as 97 mph with a new four-seam fastball during Wednesday's intrasquad start, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. "Honestly throughout this quarantine is when I figured out the four-seam," he said. "I've been working hard on it. I was pitching in some pickup games before I got here and one day in the bullpen it felt right and I just held onto that feeling, and I have been trying really hard to repeat that in my throwing programs and being really intentional with that."

The veteran right-hander has a well-earned reputation as a groundball pitcher who's heavily relied on his sinker in the past, but Graveman's newfound velocity could certainly add a new dimension to his arsenal six seasons into his big-league career. The 29-year-old was able to flash some of that versatility Wednesday, when he cruised through two scoreless innings and then worked to get out of a jam in the third frame with just one run crossing the plate. Graveman has previously relied on a two-seam fastball when deploying a power pitch, but he feels the four-seamer will open up more of the strike zone for him and also make his trademark sinker, which he still plans on utilizing heavily, all the more effective.