Graveman (neck) has decided to pursue rehabilitative options instead of surgery for the time being, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander has been on the injured list since Aug. 4, two days after his second start of the season. Graveman has a previous history with neck issues and remains sidelined with his current problem for the foreseeable future, but he's still holding out hope of returning at some point during the current campaign.