Graveman notched his second hold in a win over the Dodgers on Monday, firing 1.2 perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts.

The right-hander went back into a setup role in the one-run win after successfully converting a pair of save opportunities late last week. Manager Scott Servais appears willing to occasionally interchange the roles of Graveman and offseason acquisition Rafael Montero, who's struggled at times but was successful Monday with his ninth-inning assignment versus the Dodgers.