Graveman is slated to undergo tests on his neck Monday after battling through stiffness and soreness during Sunday's outing against the Athletics, the Associated Press reports. "Hopefully we'll find out some more answers tomorrow," Graveman said Sunday. "It's something I've dealt with for quite some time now. It kind of flared up in the Houston game. Trying to figure it out. ... I've been told it can't get any worse than it is."

The right-hander worked through the discomfort to log 4.2 innings and throw 96 pitches against Oakland on Sunday, but as Graveman confirmed, the issue is one he's dealt with since his first start of the season. There's no indication yet that Graveman's next start is in jeopardy, but forthcoming test results should confirm whether or not there is anything that could result in an absence.