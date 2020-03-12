Graveman (illness) was scheduled to start Thursday's Cactus League game against the Reds, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. The game was later cancelled due to inclement weather, per Johns.

While Graveman won't get the chance to pitch until at least Friday, his inclusion on the pitching schedule for Thursday implies that he's moved past the illness that previously resulted in him being scratched last weekend. Graveman is vying for the fifth spot in Seattle's rotation this spring after missing most of the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.