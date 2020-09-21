Graveman, who fired a scoreless inning during which he allowed one hit and no walks in an extra-innings loss to the Padres, has logged appearances in three of the past four days and seven occasions overall since returning from a neck injury Sept. 4.

Graveman's arm was built up for a fairly heavy workload from his brief time as a starter earlier in the season, so it's not entirely surprising manager Scott Servais is utilizing him frequently down the stretch. The veteran stumbled against the Giants two outings ago by allowing three earned runs over two-thirds of an inning, but he's otherwise been scored upon just one other time in six other appearances since returning to the active roster after dealing with a benign tumor in his neck.