Graveman is one of the relievers the Mariners plan to utilize in "the highest-leverage innings" of games this coming season, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The versatile veteran's career has hit several rough patches over the last three seasons in the form of a 2018 Tommy John surgery that led to a missed 2019 and a benign spinal tumor that caused him to miss part of the 2020 campaign. Graveman finally rediscovered his stride when he returned as a reliever late last season, with his fastball velocity even ticking up to career-high levels (96-97 mph). That heater is part of what makes him a potentially effective late-inning asset again this season, and it worked well for him through his first two scoreless Cactus League appearances before he allowed four earned runs on four hits and a walk over an inning in his third outing Wednesday.