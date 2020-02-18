Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Impressing early in camp
Graveman (elbow), who last pitched in a major-league game back in May 2018 due to Tommy John surgery, has impressed with his form and expanded pitch repertoire early in camp, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has naturally been limited to only bullpens thus far, but manager Scott Servais has already expressed how impressed he's been with Graveman, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with a club option for 2021 back in late November. In addition to his trademark sinker, Graveman is expected to also mix in a changeup with much greater frequency, a pitch he had the time to refine during what was essentially a full rehab year with the Cubs organization in 2019. A strong spring should be enough to secure Graveman a back-end rotation spot on a new-look Mariners staff that will also feature fellow reclamation project Taijuan Walker and the emerging Justus Sheffield.
