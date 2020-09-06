Graveman, who was credited with his first hold in Friday's win against the Rangers, made a strong impression on manager Scott Servais in what was the veteran's first appearance since being activated from the injured list, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "Kendall Graveman was electric," Servais said. "His stuff was awesome. We saw that type of velocity at times when he was starting. We didn't know what we'd get out of the 'pen tonight. He was amped up, as he should have been, and I'm just really happy for him."

The right-hander has been dealing with a benign tumor in his neck, and the outing marked his first relief appearance since 2014. Graveman was able to hit 95-99 mph with his fastball while throwing 13 pitches during his one inning, a frame during which he allowed no hits or walks and recorded one strikeout. Doctors have informed Graveman he won't worsen his condition if he pitches, but they suggested the discomfort he feels would be much more tolerable if he pitched the shorter stints the bullpen would afford him. For his part, the 29-year-old is embracing the opportunity despite ideally wanting to be a part of the starting rotation. "I told Skip and [Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth], one or two innings is better than no innings in my book. I just want to be able to pitch. I have a passion for this game, I want to be around the guys, and I believe we're young in the bullpen, but we have a chance to be really good. I hope I can help with that and help the learning process for some guys."