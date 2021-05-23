The Mariners placed Graveman on the 10-day injured list Sunday without a designation.
Given that Seattle placed four relief pitchers on the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Graveman's lack of an injury designation likely indicates that his shutdown is also the result of a COVID-19-related concern, whether it be a positive test or a contact-tracing issue. More clarity on Graveman's situation could come within the next few days, but for the time being, the Mariners will have to turn to other options in save situations. Rafael Montero and Keynan Middleton probably represent the best bets to work as closers in the short term.
