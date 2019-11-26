Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Lands with Mariners
Graveman (elbow) signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Mariners on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The deal also includes a $3.5 million club option with a $500,000 buyout for the 2021 season. Graveman secures a major-league deal after not throwing a single major-league pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old was a capable starter prior to the procedure but shouldn't be expected to be much more than a back-end option for the Mariners, as he's struck out just 15.0 percent of batters en route to a mediocre 4.38 ERA in parts of five seasons in the majors.
