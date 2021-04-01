Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Graveman is the likeliest next man up for closing opportunities if Rafael Montero falters in the ninth-inning role.

Graveman is presently producing some of the highest velocity readings of his career and got his feet wet in the bullpen last season, where he'll open in 2021. The veteran right-hander is projected primarily for eighth-inning duty to start the campaign, but his overall experience and ability to miss bats make him a potentially strong candidate for the highest-leverage scenarios if Montero doesn't prove to be consistently up to the task.