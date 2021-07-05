Graveman fired a perfect ninth inning while striking out one to earn the save in the win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Graveman had yet another solid performance out of the bullpen, retiring the side Sunday. He now leads the Mariners with eight saves, but he is often used in the seventh and eighth innings in high-leverage situations. The 30-year-old has a 1.03 ERA and a 0.65 WHIP, allowing just three runs through 26.1 innings this season. He has allowed just two hits in 5.2 innings over his last five appearances.