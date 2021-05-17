Graveman pitched a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one to earn the save over Cleveland on Sunday.

Graveman allowed a two-out single before retiring the final batter of the game. He kept the one-run lead intact to remain a perfect five-for five in save opportunities. The 30-year-old has done more than enough to earn the closer role, not allowing a run yet this season in 16.2 innings. He has a WHIP of just 0.52 and 17 strikeouts to go along with his five saves and four holds.