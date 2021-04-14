Graveman picked up the first save of his career in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, tossing a perfect eighth inning in a 4-3 victory.

Rafael Montero got the call in the seventh to protect a 3-2 lead but blew his third save of the season, setting the stage for Gravemen to get the job done after Seattle reclaimed the lead in the top of the eighth. The right-hander hasn't given up a run this year in five innings over four appearances with a 5:2 K:BB, and with Montero having trouble in high-pressure spots, Gravemen could begin to see more save chances moving forward.