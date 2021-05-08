Graveman worked around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday, striking out three batters and picking up a save against Texas.
Graveman allowed a one-out double to David Dahl put struck out the other three Rangers that came to the plate. He's now converted all four of his save chances and has yet to give up a run through 14.1 innings this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Picks up hold Sunday•
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Picks up save No. 3•
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Gets eighth-inning work Monday•
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Converts second save•
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Notches first career save•
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Virtually unhittable early•