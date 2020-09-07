Graveman was credited with his second hold in Sunday's win over the Rangers, allowing a hit over a scoreless eighth inning.

The veteran right-hander was making his second relief appearance over the last three days after coming off the injured list due to a benign tumor on his neck, and as he did Friday, Graveman was efficient while getting through his one frame. The 29-year-old continues to keep the ball down in trademark fashion while operating out of the bullpen, as five of the six balls put in play against him over his first pair of relief appearances have been on the ground.