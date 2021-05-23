Manager Scott Servais confirmed Sunday that Graveman (undisclosed) is on the COVID-19 injured list, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Graveman landed on the injured list without a designation Sunday, so it's not very surprising that he's officially on the COVID-19 IL. Servais didn't offer any additional information regarding Graveman's status, so it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to the mound.
More News
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Lands on IL•
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Notches fifth save•
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Notches fourth save•
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Picks up hold Sunday•
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Picks up save No. 3•
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Gets eighth-inning work Monday•