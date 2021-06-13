Graveman, reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day, allowed an earned run on a solo home run and surrendered an additional hit over one inning in a loss to Cleveland on Saturday.
Graveman was seeing his first game action since May 16, so some rustiness was to be expected. The right-hander allowed a solo home run to Cesar Hernandez during his one frame, a round tripper that opened the scoring for Cleveland and kickstarted their comeback. Now that he's back in the fold, Graveman is likely to return to his usual high-leverage role, one that's netted five saves and four holds across 15 appearances.
