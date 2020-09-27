Graveman, who earned his first victory of the season with a relief win over the Athletics in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday, is receptive to continuing to operate out of the bullpen in 2021 after being forced out of the rotation with a benign neck tumor, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "So going into this offseason, I don't know if the tumor leaves my body or if I'm healed from it," Graveman said. "But what I do know right now is I'm able to do this and feel great. So that's the mindset going in, if something changes with my body we'll re-evaluate. But I feel like I can be a reliever and be a pretty good one."

The veteran right-hander has proven highly resilient, as he opened the season as a starter after missing all of last season following Tommy John surgery. The benign tumor was then discovered just two starts into the 2020 campaign, and after some recovery time and assurances from doctors he couldn't do any further damage by continuing to pitch shorter outings, Graveman reinvented himself as a reliever and posted six scoreless efforts in eight appearances. The Mariners have a $3.5 million team option on Graveman for 2021, and he's slated to meet with manager Scott Servais, pitching coach Pete Woodworth and general manager Jerry Dipoto to help determine his future shortly after the season concludes Sunday.