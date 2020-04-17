Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Opens eyes in spring
Graveman appeared to be fully recovered from Tommy John surgery during Cactus League play and even maxed out at 96 mph on several occasions, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The veteran right-hander fired four scoreless innings across two spring training starts, with his third one getting rained out March 12, the day play was paused. Even with limited opportunity, the aforementioned velocity Graveman displayed certainly seemed to corroborate the fitness of his surgically repaired elbow. However, despite the impressive stuff, Graveman confirmed this spring he remains a sinkerballer first and foremost, just as he was before pre-injury. The 29-year-old projects to slot into the No. 5 spot in the rotation whenever the 2020 season begins.
