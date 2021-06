Graveman (COVID-19 protocols) is out of quarantine and has rejoined the team in Seattle, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Graveman hasn't pitched since May 16 since he's been on the COVID-19 injured list, so he'll need to build his workload back up before he returns to major-league games. The righty could require simulated games or a rehab assignment before he's cleared to rejoin the Mariners' bullpen, but he appears to be trending in the right direction.