Graveman pitched a scoreless eighth inning while allowing a hit as he earned his third hold of the season in a 2-0 win over the Angels on Sunday.

Graveman was called upon in the eighth rather than the ninth with the Angels having Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Jared Walsh due up in the order. The 30-year-old battled and ended up with a 1-2-3 innings after getting Walsh to ground into a 6-5-3 double play to end the inning. Graveman has not allowed a run and has given up just three hits while sporting a 12:2 K:BB over 11.2 innings. The resurgence of his career as a reliever has been truly remarkable after he missed the entire 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery.