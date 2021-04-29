Graveman worked around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning against the Astros on Thursday to earn his third save of the season. He struck out one batter.

After Yusei Kikuchi spun seven innings of one-hit ball, Anthony Misiewicz and Graveman completed the shutout for the Mariners. Graveman still has not given up a run yet this season (10.2 innings). Graveman is the clear top arm in the Seattle bullpen; as the relief ace, he projects for most of the save chances moving forward, although he will likely still be called upon occasionally to put out fires earlier in games.