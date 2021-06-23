Graveman recorded the save Tuesday against Colorado after tossing a scoreless ninth inning while fanning one.
Graveman had blown a save Saturday against the Rays, but he bounced back here and needed just nine pitches (eight strikes) to slam the door on the Rockies while preserving the one-run lead. The right-hander has gone 6-for-7 in save chances this season and owns an excellent 1.25 ERA through 21.2 innings (19 appearances) on the season.
