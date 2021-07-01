Graveman (2-0) walked one without allowing a hit over 1.2 scoreless innings to pick up the win in Wednesday's 9-7 extra-inning victory over the Blue Jays. He didn't strike out a batter.

The 30-year-old entered the game in the eighth inning and was still the pitcher of record when Dylan Moore broke open a 6-6 tie in the top of the 10th with a three-run blast. Graveman gave up his first earned runs of the year in June, finishing the month with a 3.52 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 4:2 K:BB through 7.2 innings in addition to a win and two saves over seven appearances, and he should remain part of Seattle's closer mix unless he gets flipped before the trade deadline.