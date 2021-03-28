Graveman owns a 6.52 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and .324 BAA across 9.2 innings over eight Cactus League appearances.
The veteran right-hander snapped out of a two-appearance skid with a solid one-inning scoreless outing against the Padres on Friday, but Graveman was never able to truly hit his stride for very long this spring. The 30-year-old allowed multiple earned runs in two trips to the mound and was scored upon once in another appearance while also occasionally running into control issues (four walks). Graveman did post five holds last season after transitioning to the bullpen and flashed a high 90s fastball this spring, so there's certainly hope for him to eventually settle in as a possible eighth-inning option behind closer Rafael Montero.
More News
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: High-leverage opportunities on tap•
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Remains with Mariners•
-
Kendall Graveman: Becomes free agent•
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Open to continuing as reliever•
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Heavy use in September•
-
Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Takes loss in relief•