Graveman (COVID-19 injured list) threw a live batting practice session for Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
The Mariners still have yet to confirm whether Graveman tested positive for COVID-19, but he completed a mandatory quarantine Thursday and is beginning to ramp up again after having not appeared for the big club since May 16. Rather than rushing him back from the IL, the Mariners want Graveman to make at least one rehab appearance for Tacoma, so he likely won't be activated until next weekend. Assuming Graveman quickly recaptures the form he displayed prior to going into quarantine, he should represent the top option for saves out of the Seattle bullpen once he's formally reinstated from the IL.