Graveman signed a one-year major-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday.
The Mariners declined Graveman's $3.5 million team option Wednesday, though their objection was evidently to the price, not the player. Graveman will remain in Seattle in 2021 but will make $1.25 million, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, with an additional $2.5 million in incentives. The 29-year-old righty made two starts and nine relief appearances last season, posting a 5.79 ERA.
