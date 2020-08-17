Graveman (neck) will throw 50 pitches in an intrasquad game Monday.
Gravemen has been out since early August with neck spasms, and he's dealt with neck problems in the past, but a specialist confirmed that he doesn't need surgery for now. The fact that he's already ready to throw a considerable number of pitches is undoubtedly an encouraging sign, though it's not yet clear when he's expected to return.
