Graveman (neck) will see a specialist during the coming week to help determine his path to recovery, but he remains without a timetable for return, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "He's going to miss more than one start," manager Scott Servais said. "It's going to be some significant time. We don't have a definite timetable, but I would not expect to see him back in our rotation any time soon."

The right-hander recently noted the neck issue is one that's been a recurring one for him throughout his career, although it hasn't felled him to the tune of an injured-list stint until this point. Graveman's spot in the rotation was taken by Nick Margevicius on Saturday, and considering the left-hander gave a solid accounting of himself, he may be continue in that role for the time being.