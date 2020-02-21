Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Set to start Tuesday
Graveman (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Graveman signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Mariners in November after missing all of last season due from Tommy John surgery in July 2018, and he's set to debut for the team in their third spring game. The 29-year-old made an early impression in camps and should be in the mix for spot in Seattle's starting rotation with a decent showing in spring training.
