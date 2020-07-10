Graveman faced live hitters for the first time in summer camp Thursday, throwing batting practice to Daniel Vogelbach and Tim Lopes, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander worked up to 40 pitches, taking a break after the first 20 in order to simulate a two-inning game. Johns separately reports Graveman encouragingly was able to consistently hit between 94 mph and 96 mph with his fastball during the session. The 29-year-old is looking to rebuild his arm strength after the three-month-plus layoff, but he noted Thursday he is at full health after missing most of the last two seasons following Tommy John surgery and looking forward to finally getting back into regular game action. "I'm very excited," said the former A's Opening Day starter. "I can't hide it. I love this game and have a passion for this game. I'm ready to pitch. I feel like I'm a big league pitcher and can get guys out and help a team win. It's been driving me nuts to not be able to play the last two years, so I'm ready to get out and compete."