Graveman was credited with his first hold in a win over the Giants on Saturday, recording five strikeouts over two hitless innings. He did not issue any walks but did hit a batter.

The veteran right-hander was locked in during his 2021 regular-season debut, throwing first-pitch strikes to five of the seven hitters he faced and getting seven swinging strikes as well. The former starter's ability to work multiple innings out of the bullpen as he did Saturday is expected to be a valuable commodity throughout the season, and Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports manager Scott Servais was already raving about what he was able to get from Graveman in his first appearance. "Just unbelievable," Servais said. "The stuff was awesome. ... Phenomenal. If we continue to get those kind of efforts out of Gravey -- he emptied the tank in that second inning, we knew we were probably going to stretch him a little bit tonight, and he was throwing the ball so well."