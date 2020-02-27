Graveman started Tuesday's Cactus League win over the Brewers, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout.

Logging his first game action since May 2018 due to Tommy John surgery, Graveman could hardly have put together a more encouraging first outing of spring. The Mariners are counting on the right-hander to be a part of their starting rotation, and the fact Graveman was able to work multiple frames right from the jump lends credence to the notion his surgically repaired elbow has regained full strength.