Graveman (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out seven versus the Astros.

Graveman went once through the Astros' order without much difficulty, but he did not fare so well after that. After missing nearly two whole seasons due to Tommy John elbow surgery, Graveman earned a spot in the Mariners' six-man rotation in 2020. He'll hope for better results when he faces his former team, the Athletics, on Sunday.