Graveman (0-3) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk, pitching just 0.2 of an inning Thursday, as the Mariners fell to the Giants 6-4.

Graveman inflated his ERA to 8.10 and permitted what ended up being the winning runs. It was only Graveman's seventh appearance of 2020, as he has been battling a bone tumor throughout the summer. He will likely continue to possess a mid-innings relief role for the remainder of the season.