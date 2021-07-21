Graveman allowed one and struck out two across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Rockies.

Graveman was given a two-run lead and had little trouble closing the door to earn his ninth save of the season. He walked the first batter he faced, but proceeded to retire the next three -- two via strikeout. It was also Graveman's first save since July 4, with Paul Sewald logging two in that span. Even so, Graveman hasn't allowed an earned run across his last nine outings so should remain in the closer mix as long as he remains with the Mariners.