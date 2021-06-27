Graveman picked up the save in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Graveman shut the door for the seventh time this season after Taylor Trammell's second homer of the day gave the Mariners a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth. The right-hander has lowered his ERA to 1.19 across 22.2 innings while failing to covert just one of his save chances. He should remain Scott Servais' top ninth-inning option going forward.