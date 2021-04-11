Graveman, who recorded his first win of the season Saturday against the Twins, has allowed just one hit and has yet to be scored upon over the four innings covering his first three appearances.

The starter-turned-reliever has been a force in the later innings out of the bullpen, and Saturday, he qualified for the decision after he fired a quick seven-pitch perfect ninth inning and then saw Mitch Haniger put the Mariners ahead for good with a 10th-inning sacrifice fly. The veteran's velocity has impressively ticked up in recent seasons, and with new closer Rafael Montero already blowing two of his first three save chances, there may eventually be an opportunity for Graveman to see some ninth-inning work.